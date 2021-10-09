Thu, October 14, 2021

business

Thai firms issue bonds worth up to THB14.9 trillion 

Outstanding value of bonds issued by Thai firms as of September 2021 is recorded at THB14.9 trillion, increasing 57 per cent comparing to the same period last year, the Thai Bond Market Association (ThaiBMA) revealed on Friday.

“Total value of bonds issued by Thai firms in the first three quarters amounted to THB817.5 billion,” said Ariya Diranaprakit, deputy managing director at ThaiBMA. “The top five businesses that issued the most bonds are energy (20.6 per cent), property (15.1 per cent), finance (13.6 per cent), commerce (12.8 per cent) and food (11.8 per cent).”

Ariya added that ThaiMBA also found that increasing number of sellers having been using online channels and mobile applications to sell bonds during Covid-19 lockdown to facilitate investors.

“The total buying value of foreign investors in nine months of 2021 is recorded at Bt66 billion, with total bond holding value among foreign investors as of end of third quarter recorded at Bt915.9 billion, or 6 per cent of total outstanding value of Thai bonds,” she said. “About 90 per cent of these are long term bonds with average holding period of 9.4 years”

ThaiMBA estimates that in the last quarter of 2021 the yield of long-term bond of up to 10 years will rise marginally following the trend of global market, but could still fluctuate depending on a number of economic factors that have yet to be revealed.
 

Published : October 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

