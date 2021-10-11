Gold price drops in opening trade

At close on Saturday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price THB28,200, while gold ornaments were THB27,591.20and THB28,700, respectively.

The spot gold price on Monday morning hovered around US$1,760 (THB59,505) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday dropped by $1.8 to $1,757.4 per ounce due to pressure from the rise in the US government bond yields, although the numbers of US non-farm payrolls in September came out much lower than expected.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$10 to $16,320 (THB70,917) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.