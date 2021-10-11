Gold price drops in opening trade

A report at 9.23am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price THB28,150, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively.
At close on Saturday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price THB28,200, while gold ornaments were THB27,591.20and THB28,700, respectively.
The spot gold price on Monday morning hovered around US$1,760 (THB59,505) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday dropped by $1.8 to $1,757.4 per ounce due to pressure from the rise in the US government bond yields, although the numbers of US non-farm payrolls in September came out much lower than expected.
The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$10 to $16,320 (THB70,917) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : October 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
