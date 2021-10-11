SET rises, but worries over QE tapering and fund flow volatility cast shadow

The brokerage firm, meanwhile, said uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing and fund flow volatility would pressure the index.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC, BCP and IVL, which benefit from rising oil price

▪︎ AOT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, AAV, BA, MINT, AMATA, WHA and MAJOR, which benefit from the country reopening.

