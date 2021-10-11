Thu, October 14, 2021

SET rises, but worries over QE tapering and fund flow volatility cast shadow

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 3.54 points or 0.22 per cent to 1,642.95 on Monday morning, witnessing a high of 1,645.72 and a low of 1,642.07 in opening trade.

Krungsri Securities predicted the day's index would fluctuate between 1,630 and 1,650 points despite rising oil price in response to tightening supply and hope over Thailand reopening after domestic Covid-19 cases have declined.

The brokerage firm, meanwhile, said uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing and fund flow volatility would pressure the index.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC, BCP and IVL, which benefit from rising oil price

▪︎ AOT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, AAV, BA, MINT, AMATA, WHA and MAJOR, which benefit from the country reopening.

The SET Index closed at 1,639.41 on Friday, up 5.69 points or 0.35 per cent. Transactions totalled 92.93 billion baht with an index high of 1,644.16 and a low of 1,635.77.

Published : October 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

