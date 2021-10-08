Thu, October 14, 2021

SET rises for the second day on US short-term debt ceiling extension

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,639.41 on Friday, up 5.69 points or 0.35 per cent. Transactions totalled 92.93 billion baht with an index high of 1,644.16 and a low of 1,635.77.

The index rose for the second day running after increasing by 0.88 per cent on Thursday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day's index would rise to between 1,640 and 1,645 points after the US Senate had reached an agreement to extend debt limit until December, enabling Washington to cope with risks of default payments.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from the decline in US jobless claims, rising oil price and hopes over Thailand reopening.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, SVT, KBANK, TRUE, CPALL, JAS, AOT, TU, SCB and BBL.

 

Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,048.94, up 370.73 points or 1.34 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,592.17, up 24.00 points or 0.67 per cent., while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,414.16, up 105.15 points or 0.73 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,837.85, up 136.12 points or 0.55 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,956.30, down 3.16 points or 0.11 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,640.43, down 73.43 points or 0.44 per cent.

Published : October 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

