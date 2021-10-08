SET rises for the second day on US short-term debt ceiling extension

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day's index would rise to between 1,640 and 1,645 points after the US Senate had reached an agreement to extend debt limit until December, enabling Washington to cope with risks of default payments.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from the decline in US jobless claims, rising oil price and hopes over Thailand reopening.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, SVT, KBANK, TRUE, CPALL, JAS, AOT, TU, SCB and BBL.