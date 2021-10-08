SET expected to rise on US short-term debt ceiling extension

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from the decline in US jobless claims, rising oil price and hopes over Thailand reopening.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC, BCP and IVL, which benefit from rising oil price

▪︎ AOT, KBank, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPro, AAV, BA, MINT, Amata, WHA and Major, which benefit from the country reopening.

▪︎ Hana, KCE, TU, Asian and NER, which benefit from weakening baht.

Related stories: