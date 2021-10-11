Ministry comes up with new strategy to lift Thai rubber sector

He added that the strategies also cover income guarantees, application of new market mechanisms and projects, such as online auctions, rubber futures exchange market and the Rubber Valley project.

“We are making changes in the rubber industry to meet market demands amid the Covid-19 crisis and to generate income for the 1.83 million rubber farmers nationwide,” he said.

He added that Asia was the world’s biggest rubber supplier, while Thailand is the largest rubber manufacturer in the region.

“Thailand is still the largest exporter of concentrated rubber latex and smoked rubber sheets in the world,” he said.

