Thailand network members set sights on net-zero emissions by 2070

More than 800 leaders from various organisations and businesses attended the seminar.

Prayut, who was the keynote speaker, addressed the urgency to solve the escalating global climate crisis, setting net-zero greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and carbon-neutral goals.

The prime minister also said the government was in the process of drafting the Climate Change Act, and in November Thailand would attend the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, UK. Prayut hoped the meeting would reach a consensus on key issues, which would lead to actual implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-acha said at the seminar that the new post-Covid-19 era should take into account environmental measures and apply them to every industrial and business process in order to move the economy forward.

But, Varawut added, this would require firm cooperation from the private sector.

GCNT president Suphachai Chearavanont said one-third of the network members have already proceeded with the Sustainable Development Goals by organising more than 500 projects valued at over THB4.2 billion.

Supachai said the projects would certainly help drive the country’s development.

