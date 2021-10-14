U.S. Fed could start tapering asset purchases in mid-November or mid-December: minutes

The Fed has pledged to continue its asset purchase program at least at the current pace of 120 billion U.S. dollars per month until "substantial further progress" has been made on employment and inflation. The central bank will hold its next policy meeting on Nov. 2-3.

Under plans discussed last month, the Fed would taper its 80 billion dollars in monthly U.S. Treasury purchases by 10 billion dollars a month, and it would reduce its 40 billion dollars in mortgage-backed securities purchases by 5 billion dollars a month, according to the minutes.

"Participants generally commented that the illustrative path provided a straightforward and appropriate template that policymakers might follow, and a couple of participants observed that giving advance notice to the general public of a plan along these lines may reduce the risk of an adverse market reaction to a moderation in asset purchases," the minutes said.