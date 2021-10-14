B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

B.Grimm Power PCL (BGRIM)’s solar farm in Cambodia is named the best new utility of its kind by the UK-based International Finance Magazine (IFM) this year.

The prestigious IFM 2021 Award bestowed to the company’s 39-megawatt solar photovoltaic facility in Banteay Meanchey Province recognises its cutting-edge technology and an important role it plays in economic and social development.

“The award underscores BGRIM’s commitment in developing clean energy as part of its mission to deal with the global warming,” said Dr Harald Link, Chairman and President of BGRIM.

The Cambodian solar farm is operated by Ray Power Supply Co Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of B.Grimm Solar Power 1 Co. Ray Power is the only recipient of the IFM Award in the New Solar Energy Project category in 2021.