Tax collection of 3 departments misses target by over THB300 billion amid Covid crisis

Meanwhile, the Excise Department has reported revenue collection of THB540 billion in fiscal year 2021, lower than the expected THB630 billion.

The department still could not achieve the Finance Ministry’s adjusted target due to the worsening Covid-19 situation, which has been lowered to THB550 billion.

Department director-general Lavaron Sangsnit said the government’s lockdown orders to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further have significantly reduced fuel consumption in the transport sector and therefore affected the collection of oil fuel tax, which is the department’s major source of revenue.

Customs Department director-general Patchara Anuntasilpa meanwhile said his department had collected THB102 billion in tariffs for fiscal year 2021, slightly lower than the original target of THB104 billion but higher than the adjusted target of THB100 billion.

“As for the next fiscal year, the department has been given the same target of THB100 billion, which we are confident we can achieve as the unlocking of economic activities in many parts of the country will lead to increased imports of capital goods,” Patchara said.

“Furthermore, Thailand is likely to import more agricultural products from neighbouring countries to supplement domestic supplies that have been affected by the flood situation,” he added.