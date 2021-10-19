Tue, October 19, 2021

BGRIM is listed on "Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI)"

BGRIM, a Thailands leading industrial power producer, gained recognition from the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) as being "sustainable" in nature in the Resources group for 2021.

B.Grimm Power PCL (BGRIM) has maintained its leading position as a listed company with sustainable operations.

It is the fourth consecutive year that BGRIM has been honoured with the title in the Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI)'s list of 146 companies on SET with sustainable business operations.

"The honour has once again underpinned our commitment to conducting business with responsibility for the environment, society, as well as the adherence to good corporate governance principles in line with sustainable development guidelines," said Dr. Harald Link, Chairman and President of BGRIM.

In addition to being included in the THSI 2021 list, BGRIM has also earned awards from leading local and global organisations involving in promoting sustainability. This reinforces the business philosophy of B.Grimm group, the 143-year-old parent of BGRIM, in "Doing businesses with compassion" to benefit people, society and the environment.

The honours BGRIM has garnered so far this year include an A rating from the MSCI ESG Rating, being named a member of the FTSE4 Good Index Series for the second year in a row, and being part of ESG 100 group of securities from the Thaipat Institute for four consecutive years.

Dr. Link noted that in the midst of challenges both in terms of the economy and the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, BGRIM continues to operate its business with compassion. The company has applied the crisis management to deal with such hostile situations by leveraging on its experience and expertise in producing high-quality power and offering one-stop service.

In parallel, BGRIM is pursuing digital transformation to create long-term growth and value for all stakeholders. It is also driving towards becoming a net-zero carbon emissions organisation in 2050.

