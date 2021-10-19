BGRIM is listed on "Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI)"

In addition to being included in the THSI 2021 list, BGRIM has also earned awards from leading local and global organisations involving in promoting sustainability. This reinforces the business philosophy of B.Grimm group, the 143-year-old parent of BGRIM, in "Doing businesses with compassion" to benefit people, society and the environment.

The honours BGRIM has garnered so far this year include an A rating from the MSCI ESG Rating, being named a member of the FTSE4 Good Index Series for the second year in a row, and being part of ESG 100 group of securities from the Thaipat Institute for four consecutive years.

Dr. Link noted that in the midst of challenges both in terms of the economy and the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, BGRIM continues to operate its business with compassion. The company has applied the crisis management to deal with such hostile situations by leveraging on its experience and expertise in producing high-quality power and offering one-stop service.

In parallel, BGRIM is pursuing digital transformation to create long-term growth and value for all stakeholders. It is also driving towards becoming a net-zero carbon emissions organisation in 2050.