Stocks trade near highs with tech earnings up next

"I don't think anybody's too worried about the big tech names," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. "Their performances are all incredibly strong in absolute standards that the bar is just so high for them at this point that it can be harder to meet expectations."

The Stoxx Europe 600 index also rose 0.8% to close at a record high. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc gained after the maker of Strepsils throat lozenges raised its sales forecast and Novartis AG advanced on news it may spin off its generic-drug unit.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell and the dollar gained. The debate over price pressures continues: former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said officials are unlikely to deal with "inflation reality" successfully until it's fully recognized.

"We're coming off a 40-plus-year bond-bull market," said Megan Horneman, portfolio strategy director, Verdence Capital Advisors, on Bloomberg TV and Radio's "Surveillance." "And right now we're looking at interest rates that should be a lot higher from here. So with duration, as high as it is in the fixed income market, you have to be very cautious around fixed income."