SET expected to fluctuate ahead of ECB and Fed meetings

It said the index gained positive sentiment from rising oil price in line with economic recovery and mass buy-ups of stocks whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.
"However, investors' mass sell-offs of stocks to escape risk before the meeting of the European Central Bank on October 28 and Federal Reserve on November 2-3 would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.
▪︎ GULF, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE, JMT, PSL, TTA, BANPU and LANNA, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.
▪︎ HMPRO, CPALL, TNP and KK, which benefit from the government's economic stimulus measures.
The SET Index fell by 4.05 points or 0.25 per cent to 1,631.92 on Wednesday morning, witnessing a high of 1,633.57 and a low of 1,630.38 in opening trade.
Published : October 27, 2021
By : THE NATION
