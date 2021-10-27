SET expected to fluctuate ahead of ECB and Fed meetings

"However, investors' mass sell-offs of stocks to escape risk before the meeting of the European Central Bank on October 28 and Federal Reserve on November 2-3 would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.

▪︎ GULF, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE, JMT, PSL, TTA, BANPU and LANNA, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.

▪︎ HMPRO, CPALL, TNP and KK, which benefit from the government's economic stimulus measures.