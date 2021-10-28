SET expected to fall amid falling oil price, QE tapering worries

"However, mass buy-ups of shares whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow would help the index to rebound," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ GULF, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE and JMT, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.

▪︎ HMPRO, CPALL, TNP and KK, which benefit from the government's economic stimulus measures.