Stocks approach highs as earnings refute naysayers

Earlier, a report showed that the U.S. economy expanded at an annual rate of 2% in the three months through September, lower than the 2.6% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey, as consumer spending slowed. The GDP price index also slowed from the last quarter, though it still rose more than analysts' expectations. A separate report showed that weekly jobless claims fell to a pandemic low.

When 20-year Treasury issuance began in May 2020, yields in the sector were about 25 basis points lower than 30-year yields. While expectations for Federal Reserve rate increases beginning next year have flattened the curve generally, demand for the 20-year point appears to be more muted than for longer-tenor securities.

The euro gained and European bonds fell after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said higher inflation might be around for longer than expected, though the monetary authority expects prices to start moderating next year. The ECB earlier left borrowing costs unchanged and said bond-buying would continue at a moderately lower pace. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose.

Global stocks are still near all-time peaks, supported by a robust corporate earnings season so far, with profit margins widening on average despite cost pressures. The risk is sentiment could weaken if investors lose confidence in the ability of policymakers to contain inflation while nurturing the economic rebound.

"As long as the economy is not going through recession or anything disastrous, but if things are delayed, if we're going on the right path, but at a slower pace -- which means the policy support persists for longer -- still positive for markets," said Lee Ferridge, head of North America multi-asset strategy at State Street, on Bloomberg TV and Radio's "Surveillance."

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

- The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 4:01 p.m. EDT

- The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2%

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.7%

- The MSCI World index rose 0.7%

Currencies

- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

- The euro rose 0.7% to $1.1679

- The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3789

- The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 113.58 per dollar

Bonds

- The yield on 10-year Treasurys advanced three basis points to 1.57%

- Germany's 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.14%

- Britain's 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.01%

Commodities

- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $83.12 a barrel

- Gold futures were little changed