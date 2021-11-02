Gold sees slight gain amid US weak economic data

At close on Monday, the buying price of gold bar was THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price THB28,200, while gold ornaments were THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.



The spot gold price on Tuesday morning was hovering around US$1,791 (THB59,711) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday rose by $11.9 to $1,795.8 per ounce due to pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar, including the purchase of gold as a safe-haven asset after the US released weak economic data especially the manufacturing index which fell to its lowest level in 10 months.

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, surged by HK$100 to $16,630 (THB71,235) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.