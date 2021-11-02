Lack of positive sentiment and fund flow slowdown are expected to pressure SET

It said investors were waiting for the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Opec+ due to the expectation that FOMC would taper its quantitative easing programme, while Opec+ would raise oil production capacity by 400,000 barrels per day in December.

"Hence, we advise investors using selective buy strategy as always," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ GULF, BGRIM, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE and JMT, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, MAJOR, BTS, BEM and VGI, which benefit from the country reopening.