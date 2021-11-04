Markets wrap: Stocks hit record, bond curve steepens after Fed

Some corporate highlights:

- In late trading, Qualcomm Inc., the world's largest smartphone chipmaker, gave a stronger-than-expected outlook for the current quarter. Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc.'s revenue forecast was broadly in line with analysts' estimates. Fox Corp. reported quarterly sales and earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations.

- CVS Health Corp. jumped Wednesday after raising its annual forecast.

- Video-game company Activision Blizzard Inc. tumbled on an outlook that was seen as disappointing.

The Treasury announced the first reduction in its quarterly sale of longer-term debt in more than five years, reflecting diminishing borrowing needs as the wave of pandemic-relief spending ebbs.

U.S. companies added the most jobs in four months, suggesting employers are making progress in filling a near-record number of open positions. The data precede Friday's monthly employment report from the Labor Department, which is forecast to show that private payrolls increased by 408,000 in October. Service providers expanded at a record pace in October, powered by resilient demand and stronger business activity.

Here are some events to watch this week:

- OPEC+ meeting on output, Thursday

- Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

- U.S. trade, initial jobless claims, Thursday

- U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

- - -

- The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 4 p.m. New York time

- The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.3%

- The MSCI World index rose 0.5%

- - -

- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot index fell 0.3%

- The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1605

- The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3680

- The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.01 per dollar

- - -

- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.59%

- Germany's 10-year yield was little changed at -0.17%

- Britain's 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 1.07%

- - -

- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.9% to $79.82 a barrel

- Gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,772.70 an ounce