BGRIM - Univentures JV in E-COGEN buyout Acquisition incorporates 3 co-gen facilities with 360-MW capacity

UVBGP is owned 45% by BGRIM, Thailand's leading industrial power producers and 55% by the real estate concern Univentures.

UVBGP is a collaboration of BGRIM and Univentures to jointly invest in the energy business that supports real estate development and other ventures. Those ventures cover various forms of energy projects such as combined cycle cogeneration power plants, rooftop solar power systems, floating solar power schemes, biomass power, hybrid power, energy solution services and smart grid projects. UVBGP targets to increase its generation portfolio to 500 MW by 2025.

E-COGEN has two subsidiaries namely SSUT Co Ltd and PPTC Co Ltd.

SSUT runs two combined cycle cogeneration power plants with a total capacity of 240 MW of electricity and 60 tonnes per hour of steam. The plants at Bang Pu Industrial Estate, Samut Prakan Province, have been in operation since December 2016.

PPTC has since March 2016 been operating a combined cycle cogeneration power plant, capable of producing 120 MW of electricity and 30 tonnes per hour of steam, in Lat Krabang Industrial Estate on Bangkok's outskirts.

The electrical output from the three units has been supplied 90 MW to Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) under a 25- year agreement, while the remaining electricity and steam production is piped to industries in the industrial parks.

Meanwhile, Dr Link said BGRIM will leverage on its experience and expertise to improve the efficiency of these three co-generation plants continuously in the future.