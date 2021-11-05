Nasdaq 100 notches longest winning run this year

The decision followed weeks of speculation that the BOE would become the first major central bank to raise borrowing costs since the start of the pandemic. It also came a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a start to a reduction in asset purchases, while saying officials can be patient on hikes. Interest-rate futures, which had priced in two quarter-point increases in 2022, shifted the second one into 2023.

"We thought that the extent of market pricing for Fed hikes really around the middle of next year was awfully full, and that should come down," Mark Cabana, head of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of America Global Research, told Bloomberg Television. "It has come down, especially with the Bank of England guidance that we have received."

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest since March 2020, pointing to fewer dismissals amid strong demand for labor. The data precede Friday's employment report, which is forecast to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 450,000 in October.

"So far this week we've gotten pretty good news on the labor-market front," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. "With the Fed starting to take a step back from their accommodative stance, in aggregate, this could stand as another proof point of solid gains when it comes our economic recovery."