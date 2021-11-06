Tourism revenue not enough to stimulate Thai economy, says expert

Thanawat also said the government should stick with its plan to reopen pubs, bars, karaoke outlets and other entertainment venues in December, otherwise, its sincerity may come into question.

He added that provincial economies also need stimulation because most people lack purchasing power as they are either unemployed or in debt.

The November 1 reopening of Thailand is expected to boost the Thai economy by 1 to 1.5 per cent this year.