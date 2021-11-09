SET expected to rise on the US infrastructure bill, country reopening trend

It said the index also gained positive sentiment from country reopening trend after Pfizer's antiviral pill showed 89 per cent effectiveness against Covid-19.
However, fund flow volatility during the third-quarter performance announcement, as well as mass sell-offs of shares in response to stock market technical signals, would pressure the index, Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.
▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM and VGI, which benefit from the country reopening.
Published : November 09, 2021
By : THE NATION
