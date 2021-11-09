SET expected to rise on the US infrastructure bill, country reopening trend

However, fund flow volatility during the third-quarter performance announcement, as well as mass sell-offs of shares in response to stock market technical signals, would pressure the index, Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM and VGI, which benefit from the country reopening.