Gold price drops slightly

At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,300 per baht weight and selling price THB28,400, while gold ornaments were THB27,788.28 and THB28,900, respectively.



The spot gold price on Tuesday morning hovered around US$1,825 (THB59,900) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday rose by $11.2 to $1,828 per ounce due to support from the depreciation of the US dollar and the signal from a number of central banks, including the Federal Reserve, that they will not accelerate interest rate hikes.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$70 to $16,940 (THB71,398) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.