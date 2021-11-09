Fri, November 19, 2021

business

Weaker dollar, foreign investors’ interest set to strengthen baht

The baht opened at 32.89 to the US dollar on Tuesday, strengthening from Monday’s closing rate of 33.05, which was the lowest in a month and a half.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.80 and 33 to the greenback during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said the baht is likely to strengthen due to the weakening of the dollar, gold sell-offs and foreign investors interest in Thai stocks.

The baht may also be highly volatile because it has gone past the key support level of 33 to the dollar, which was the stop-loss level set by foreign investors. They may change their baht holdings, which could make the currency strengthen suddenly.

Poon believes the baht will not rise much, especially when economic recovery is factored in. The baht’s drop to below 33 to the dollar prompted some importers to exchange the dollar. The baht’s key support level should stand at 32.80 to the dollar, Poon said.

Published : November 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

