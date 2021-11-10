Markets wrap; U.S. stocks snap winning streak; treasuries jump

Global equities are hovering near all-time highs as investors weigh strong earnings, easing travel curbs and U.S. infrastructure spending against the risk of persistent inflation that may lead to tighter monetary policy. Data Tuesday showed the producer price index accelerated in October, further fueling concerns about inflationary pressures in the economy.

"There's no denying that pricing pressure looms large," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. "Though there were no surprises with the PPI read, it could be viewed as somewhat of a disappointment in that inflation hasn't eased up in the slightest."

Fresh consumer price data on Wednesday could add to the debate over monetary policy, which saw another wildcard Tuesday with news that Fed Governor Lael Brainard was interviewed by President Joe Biden as he contemplates whether to tap Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second term or not. Meanwhile, shifts in positioning have fueled gains in long-end Treasuries, taking the 30-year yield down to its lowest level since July. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note fell to 1.44%.

"We are at the point of the cycle where policy is shifting to be somewhat less accommodative," Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, told Bloomberg TV. "We do think financial conditions ultimately are going to tighten by the middle of next year and investors don't seem to care. They're hooked on the IV of very low real interest rates."