Gold price stays stable from Tuesday close

A 9.26am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,250 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,350, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,742.80 and THB28,850, respectively.
The spot gold price on Wednesday morning was moving around US$1,827 (THB59,852) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday rose by $2.8 to $1,830.8 per ounce due to support from the depreciation of the US dollar, including the fall in US government bond yields and concerns about inflation.
Related news:
The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, rose by HK$40 to $16,990 (THB71,478) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : November 10, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021