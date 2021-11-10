Gold price stays stable from Tuesday close

The spot gold price on Wednesday morning was moving around US$1,827 (THB59,852) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday rose by $2.8 to $1,830.8 per ounce due to support from the depreciation of the US dollar, including the fall in US government bond yields and concerns about inflation.

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, rose by HK$40 to $16,990 (THB71,478) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.