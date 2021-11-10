SET expected to rise on higher oil price, US infrastructure bill

However, uncertainty over rising inflation and stock market volatility during the third-quarter performance announcement would pressure the index, Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM and VGI, which benefit from the country reopening.