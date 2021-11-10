SET expected to rise on higher oil price, US infrastructure bill

It said the index gained positive sentiment from rising oil price in line with increasing demand after many countries have reopened, plus the US $1 trillion infrastructure package to boost the economy.
However, uncertainty over rising inflation and stock market volatility during the third-quarter performance announcement would pressure the index, Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.
▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM and VGI, which benefit from the country reopening.
Published : November 10, 2021
By : THE NATION
