Fri, November 19, 2021

business

Baht rallies as investors wait for Monetary Policy Committees decision on interest rate

The baht opened at 32.76 to the US dollar on Wednesday, strengthening from Tuesday’s closing rate of 32.78.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.65 and 32.80 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said the baht is likely to strengthen due to the weakening of the dollar, gold sell-offs and foreign investors interest in Thai stocks.

He added that foreign investors are buying short-term bonds for 11 billion baht total this week.

Moreover, the baht might be supported by Monetary Policy Committee today which might expect the economic recovery will be better.

Investors expect that the committee will be able to increase the interest rate in 2023 or 2022 if other central banks increase the interest rate faster than expected.

Related News

Weaker dollar, foreign investors’ interest set to strengthen baht

Baht expected to fluctuate in line with gold price

Drop in gold strengthens baht; may fluctuate after release of US employment data

Related News

Published : November 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thai business leaders get ready to host massive Apec trade forums next year

Published : Nov 19, 2021

NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Baht may appreciate if stronger UK pound pulls down the dollar

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.