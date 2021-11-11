Worries over inflation and falling oil price are expected to pressure SET

However, the index would rebound from mass buy ups of stocks that benefit from country reopening, as well as shares whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow, Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM, VGI, BH and BDMS, which benefit from the country reopening.

▪︎ PSL and TTA, which benefit from rising freight rate.