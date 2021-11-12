U.K. growth data leaves December BOE rate rise in the balance

A December rate increase had been largely priced in by markets after officials warned last week that higher borrowing costs will be needed in coming months to bring inflation back to their 2% target. Labor market data will be crucial to their decision, with policy makers looking to see how some 1 million furloughed workers fared when the government stopped subsidizing their wages on Oct. 1.

"The recovery has entered a much tougher phase," said Martin Beck, economist at the EY Item Club, which uses the Treasury's forecasting model. "The situation has been made harder by the escalation of supply chain disruption and the increases in inflation, which will eat into household spending power."

The growth shortfall in the third quarter was due to the ONS revising lower data for July and August. The BOE had been expecting an expansion of 1.5%. Output was 2.1% below its level before the pandemic struck, lagging behind other Group of Seven economies.

"Beyond the strong headline figure, the composition of growth was more concerning," said Thomas Pugh, economist at RSM U.K., a tax and consulting firm. "The economy is likely to slow in the fourth quarter as supply shortages, surging prices and the removal of fiscal support weighs on consumption."