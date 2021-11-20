Thais snap up ‘Let’s Save Together’ govt savings bonds in 12 minutes

“The ministry said the buyers were between the ages of 15 and 90, and that only 33.5 per cent of them live in the capital. Most of the bond buyers live upcountry,” deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Saturday. “This lot was only sold through the Pao Tang application, which proves that Thais are ready for a cashless society.”

The Finance Ministry will launch a second lot of bonds worth 70 billion baht on November 22 from 8am via the Pao Tang application and through four banks – Krungthai, Kasikorn, Siam Commercial and Bangkok Bank.

Eligible buyers must be Thai nationals or permanent residents aged 15 years and above. The minimum purchase amount is 1,000 baht but there is no maximum limit.