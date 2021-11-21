Thailand, Laos, China meet virtually to discuss dual-track railway link

Attending were Transport Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Sorapong Paitoonphong and officials from other transport-related agencies like the Department of Rail Transport (DRT) and State Railway of Thailand (SRT).
At the meeting, Thailand and Laos discussed the construction of a new railway bridge from Nong Khai to Vientiane, though the two countries have yet to reach a conclusion on feasibility, design and construction.
The meeting also agreed on the setting up of two working groups, one focusing on the business side of things and another on the technical side.
The DRT deputy director and SRT deputy governor will join the technical working group, while the SRT chief construction engineer will join the business group.
Another tripartite meeting will be held in January.
