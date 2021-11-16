Fri, November 19, 2021

Train from Map Ta Phut to Laos goes on test run

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and related operators on Monday tested the new dual-track rail service from Rayong’s Map Ta Phut station to Tha Na Laeng station in Laos.

The service will be officially launched on December 2.

Panya Paputsaro, managing director of Kaocharoen Train Transport, said this train will halve the two to three days it takes to get to Laos by road and significantly reduce the time it takes to get there by sea.

“Trains also help reduce emissions, cut down on road accidents as well as contain the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

He said the next step will be to offer special tourism packages from Rayong to Laos and China.

“This will not only boost Rayong’s economy but will also help Thailand become an economic hub in Southeast Asia,” he said.

 

Chaiyut Maneerat, assistant general manager of Indorama, said the company launched the railway project jointly with Kaocharoen Train Transport in 2016. Like Panya, he too agrees that trains will help cut down costs, greenhouse gas emissions and road accidents.

