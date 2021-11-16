Train from Map Ta Phut to Laos goes on test run

Panya Paputsaro, managing director of Kaocharoen Train Transport, said this train will halve the two to three days it takes to get to Laos by road and significantly reduce the time it takes to get there by sea.

“Trains also help reduce emissions, cut down on road accidents as well as contain the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

He said the next step will be to offer special tourism packages from Rayong to Laos and China.

“This will not only boost Rayong’s economy but will also help Thailand become an economic hub in Southeast Asia,” he said.