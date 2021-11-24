SET expected to fluctuate amid worries over new Covid-19 wave in Europe, inflation

"However, uncertainty over fresh Covid-19 wave in Europe, the fall in US Purchasing Managers Index and inflation crisis would cause fund flow volatility, resulting in pressure on index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, ASIAN, NER, EPG and XO, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ BBL, TTB, KTB, KBANK and BLA, which would benefit from the rising interest rate.

▪︎ BGRIM, GPSC and GULF, which will benefit from rising electricity tariff rate between January and April next year.