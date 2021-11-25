SET expected to fluctuate as Fed ready for interest rate hike, QE tapering

It added that the resistance level at 1,660 points would also pressure the index.

"However, mass-buy ups of stocks which gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ BANPU and AGE, which benefit from rising coal price.

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, ASIAN, NER, EPG and XO, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ BBL, TTB, KTB, KBANK and BLA, which would benefit from the rising interest rate.