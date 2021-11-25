Thu, November 25, 2021

business

SET expected to fluctuate as Fed ready for interest rate hike, QE tapering

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Thursday (November 25) would fluctuate between 1,640-1,660 points.

It predicted that the index would be under pressure due to fund flow volatility after the US Federal Reserve said the central bank is ready to raise the interest rate and taper quantitative easing programme to deal with rising inflation.

It added that the resistance level at 1,660 points would also pressure the index.

"However, mass-buy ups of stocks which gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ BANPU and AGE, which benefit from rising coal price.

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, ASIAN, NER, EPG and XO, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ BBL, TTB, KTB, KBANK and BLA, which would benefit from the rising interest rate. 

Related News

Published : November 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Sergeant, king cobra battle it out

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Gold price holds steady

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Baht weakening may slow after dollar hits resistance level

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Weekly jobless claims plunge to 199,000, the lowest level in more than 50 years

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Latest News

Negative comments by netizens show many feel hopeless, study shows, as personalities say listen to their voices

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Sergeant, king cobra battle it out

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Post-pandemic recovery, multilateralism, connectivity expected to top agenda at 13th ASEM Summit: Cambodian experts

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Russell Crowe misses ‘amazing’ Thai restaurants, street markets

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.