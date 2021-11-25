Gold price holds steady

The spot gold price on Thursday morning was moving around US$1,794 (THB59,752) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Wednesday rose slightly by 50 cents to $1,784.3 per ounce from speculative buying after the price of gold had fallen for four consecutive days, however, the price rose slightly after the US released strong economic data.

Related news:

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, dropped by HK$10 to $16,660 (THB71,153) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.