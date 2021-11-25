Thu, November 25, 2021

business

Gold price holds steady

The price of gold in Thailand on Thursday morning was unchanged from Wednesday’s close.

A 9.28am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,200 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,300, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,697.32 and THB28,800, respectively.

The spot gold price on Thursday morning was moving around US$1,794 (THB59,752) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Wednesday rose slightly by 50 cents to $1,784.3 per ounce from speculative buying after the price of gold had fallen for four consecutive days, however, the price rose slightly after the US released strong economic data.

Related news:

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, dropped by HK$10 to $16,660 (THB71,153) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Related News

Published : November 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Sergeant, king cobra battle it out

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Baht weakening may slow after dollar hits resistance level

Published : Nov 25, 2021

SET expected to fluctuate as Fed ready for interest rate hike, QE tapering

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Weekly jobless claims plunge to 199,000, the lowest level in more than 50 years

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Latest News

Negative comments by netizens show many feel hopeless, study shows, as personalities say listen to their voices

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Sergeant, king cobra battle it out

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Post-pandemic recovery, multilateralism, connectivity expected to top agenda at 13th ASEM Summit: Cambodian experts

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Russell Crowe misses ‘amazing’ Thai restaurants, street markets

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.