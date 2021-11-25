Gold price holds steady

A 9.28am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,200 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,300, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,697.32 and THB28,800, respectively.
The spot gold price on Thursday morning was moving around US$1,794 (THB59,752) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Wednesday rose slightly by 50 cents to $1,784.3 per ounce from speculative buying after the price of gold had fallen for four consecutive days, however, the price rose slightly after the US released strong economic data.
Related news:
The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, dropped by HK$10 to $16,660 (THB71,153) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : November 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 25, 2021
Published : Nov 25, 2021
Published : Nov 25, 2021
Published : Nov 25, 2021
Published : Nov 25, 2021
Published : Nov 25, 2021
Published : Nov 25, 2021
Published : Nov 25, 2021