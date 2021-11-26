SET expected to fluctuate amid worries over Covid-19 outbreak

It added that the US Federal Reserve signalling it would raise the interest rate and taper its quantitative easing programme sooner than expected in order to deal with inflation would also pressure the index.

"However, mass-buy ups of stocks which gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ BANPU and AGE, which benefit from rising coal price.

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, ASIAN, NER, EPG and XO, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ BBL, TTB, KTB, KBANK and BLA, which would benefit from the rising interest rate.