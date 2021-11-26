Fri, November 26, 2021

SET expected to fluctuate amid worries over Covid-19 outbreak

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Friday (November 26) would fluctuate between 1,640-1,660 points.

It said the index is currently under pressure due to uncertainty over a new Covid-19 variant in Africa, as well as a fresh Covid-19 wave in Europe.

It added that the US Federal Reserve signalling it would raise the interest rate and taper its quantitative easing programme sooner than expected in order to deal with inflation would also pressure the index.

"However, mass-buy ups of stocks which gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ BANPU and AGE, which benefit from rising coal price.

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, ASIAN, NER, EPG and XO, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ BBL, TTB, KTB, KBANK and BLA, which would benefit from the rising interest rate. 

