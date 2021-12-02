Gold price inches up

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,350 per baht weight and selling price THB28,450, while gold ornaments were THB27,833.76 and THB28,950, respectively.



The spot gold price on Thursday morning hovered around US$1,782 (THB60,272) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Wednesday rose by $7.8 to $1,784.3 per ounce due to support for buying gold as a safe-haven asset after the fall of the US stock market and concerns about the Covid-19 Omicron variant outbreak.

Related news:

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$10 to $16,550 (THB71,828) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.