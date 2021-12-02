Gold price inches up

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,400 per baht weight and selling price THB28,500, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,894.40 and THB29,000, respectively.
At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,350 per baht weight and selling price THB28,450, while gold ornaments were THB27,833.76 and THB28,950, respectively.
The spot gold price on Thursday morning hovered around US$1,782 (THB60,272) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Wednesday rose by $7.8 to $1,784.3 per ounce due to support for buying gold as a safe-haven asset after the fall of the US stock market and concerns about the Covid-19 Omicron variant outbreak.
The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$10 to $16,550 (THB71,828) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : December 02, 2021
By : THE NATION
