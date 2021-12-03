Worries over Omicron, Fed signal expected to pressure SET

"However, uncertainty over Omicron Covid-19 variant, US Federal Reserve's signal to end quantitative easing programme and mass sell-offs of shares to deal with risks during three days holiday would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ COM7, SYNEX, BCH, CHG and MEGA, which benefit from the Covid-19 crisis.

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, ASIAN, EPG and XO, which benefit from the weakening baht.