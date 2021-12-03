Worries over Omicron, Fed signal expected to pressure SET

Tue, December 07, 2021

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Friday (December 3) would fluctuate between 1,585-1,600 points.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the US House lawmakers on Thursday adopted a bipartisan bill to fund the government into early next year.
 

"However, uncertainty over Omicron Covid-19 variant, US Federal Reserve's signal to end quantitative easing programme and mass sell-offs of shares to deal with risks during three days holiday would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ COM7, SYNEX, BCH, CHG and MEGA, which benefit from the Covid-19 crisis.
▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, ASIAN, EPG and XO, which benefit from the weakening baht.

