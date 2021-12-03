Baht unchanged as investors hope new variant Omicron is not worse than Delta

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.75 and 33.95 to the greenback during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.
The market is in a risk-on state because investors are hoping that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will not be worse than the Delta variant even it might spread quicker. They also believed that the current vaccine might work against the Omicron variant.
Published : December 03, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021