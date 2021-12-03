Tue, December 07, 2021

Baht unchanged as investors hope new variant Omicron is not worse than Delta

The baht opened at 33.88 to the US dollar on Friday, unchanged from Thursday’s closing rate.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.75 and 33.95 to the greenback during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

The market is in a risk-on state because investors are hoping that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will not be worse than the Delta variant even it might spread quicker. They also believed that the current vaccine might work against the Omicron variant.

Published : December 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

