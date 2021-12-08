Thu, December 09, 2021

SET expected to hit 1,800 points in 2022: Fetco

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index is expected to hit 1,800 points next year on hopes over recovery of Thailand economy, the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (Fetco) said on Wednesday.

Fetco chairman Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn said Investor Confidence Index for the next three months has fallen by 19.9 per cent to 135.16 due to uncertainty over the outbreak of Omicron Covid-19 variant, global conflicts and foreign fund outflow.
 

However, he said investors’ confidence remains high on hopes over Thailand economic recovery, the government's vaccination drive to deal with the Covid-19 crisis and recovery of the tourism industry.

"The SET Index still has a possibility to hit 1,800 points on hopes over recovery of Thailand economy as gross domestic product is expected to rise to 4 per cent compared to the previous that the country's economic growth was slower than other countries in the region," he said.

 

Paiboon added that over 100 billion baht foreign funds would flow into the Thai stock market on hopes over recovery of the tourism industry after the slowdown in the past two years.

