Covid-19 situation in Europe and fund flow slowdown expected to pressure SET

It predicted that rising Covid-19 cases in Europe and investors' move to delay their investment to follow the outcome of US Federal Reserve's meeting from Tuesday to Wednesday would pressure the index.
"Hence, we advise buying stocks which gained specific positive sentiment," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.
▪︎ BBL, TTB, KTB and KBANK, which benefit from news of interest rate hike.
▪︎ HMPRO, CPN, CRC, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM, VGI, SYNEX and COM7, which are domestic play shares.
Published : December 13, 2021
By : THE NATION
