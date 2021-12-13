Gold price sees a slight drop

At close on Saturday, the buying price of gold bar was THB28,300 per baht weight and selling price THB28,400, while gold ornaments were THB27,788.28 and THB28,900, respectively.



The spot gold price on Monday morning was hovering around US$1,787 (THB59,625) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday rose by $8.1 to $1,784.8 per ounce due to support from buying gold as a hedge against inflation after the US consumer price index (CPI) in November rose to its highest in nearly 40 years.

Related news:

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, rose by HK$10 to $16,490 (THB71,006) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.