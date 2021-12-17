Fri, December 17, 2021

Gold price climbs up

The price of gold rose by THB150 in morning trade on Friday.

A 9.25am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,350 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,450, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,833.76 and THB28,950, respectively.

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of gold bar was THB28,200 per baht weight and selling price THB28,300, while gold ornaments were THB27,697.32 and THB28,800, respectively.

Comex gold at close on Thursday surged by $33.7 or 1.91 per cent to $1,798.2 per ounce which hit the highest closing level since December 2, due to support from the depreciation of the US dollar and from investors buying the precious metal.

Published : December 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

