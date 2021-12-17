Gold price climbs up

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of gold bar was THB28,200 per baht weight and selling price THB28,300, while gold ornaments were THB27,697.32 and THB28,800, respectively.

Related news:

Comex gold at close on Thursday surged by $33.7 or 1.91 per cent to $1,798.2 per ounce which hit the highest closing level since December 2, due to support from the depreciation of the US dollar and from investors buying the precious metal.