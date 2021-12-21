Omicron concerns and falling oil prices expected to pressure SET

It said investors are still worried about the outbreak of Omicron Covid-19 variant in Europe and US. Meanwhile, it is expected that many countries would impose measures to deal with the virus, resulting in impact on economic recovery.
In addition, the index would be under pressure due to falling oil prices, it added.
"However, mass buy-ups of stocks which gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ COM7, SYNEX, BCH, CHG, MEGA, SMD, WINMED, XO and STGT, which benefit from Covid-19 outbreak.
▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.
▪︎ EA, GPSC, AMATA, WHA, AH and SAT, which benefit from the government's support on electric vehicles.
Published : December 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
