SET expected to fluctuate despite governments economic stimulus measures

It predicted that Thailand's suspension of Test & Go scheme in response to the outbreak of Omicron Covid-19 variant in Europe and US, plus foreign investors' port adjustment before Christmas and New Year holidays, would pressure the index.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ HMPRO, GLOBAL, DOHOME, CPN, CRC, SYNEX, COM7, SPVI and CPW, which benefit from the government's economic stimulus measures.
▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.
▪︎ EA, GPSC, AMATA, WHA, AH and SAT, which benefit from the government's support on electric vehicles.
Published : December 22, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 27, 2021
Published : Dec 27, 2021
Published : Dec 27, 2021
Published : Dec 27, 2021
Published : Dec 27, 2021
Published : Dec 27, 2021
Published : Dec 27, 2021
Published : Dec 27, 2021