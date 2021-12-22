Mon, December 27, 2021

business

SET expected to fluctuate despite governments economic stimulus measures

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Wednesday (December 22) would fluctuate between 1,615-1,630 points despite the Cabinets move to launch measures to stimulate the economy at the end of this year.

It predicted that Thailand's suspension of Test & Go scheme in response to the outbreak of Omicron Covid-19 variant in Europe and US, plus foreign investors' port adjustment before Christmas and New Year holidays, would pressure the index. 

 

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ HMPRO, GLOBAL, DOHOME, CPN, CRC, SYNEX, COM7, SPVI and CPW, which benefit from the government's economic stimulus measures.
▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.
▪︎ EA, GPSC, AMATA, WHA, AH and SAT, which benefit from the government's support on electric vehicles.

Related News

Published : December 22, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Singha Estate adopts 3 game-changing deals for revival after Covid crisis

Published : Dec 27, 2021

Thailand’s CP Group named world’s 3rd most sustainable company

Published : Dec 27, 2021

Gold price freezes during Christmas

Published : Dec 27, 2021

Foreign fund flow slowdown, technical signs expected to pressure SET

Published : Dec 27, 2021

Latest News

Singha Estate adopts 3 game-changing deals for revival after Covid crisis

Published : Dec 27, 2021

30,000 European tourists cancel yearend trip to Phuket

Published : Dec 27, 2021

Thailand’s CP Group named world’s 3rd most sustainable company

Published : Dec 27, 2021

Three Omicron cases found in Surin, 49 people at high risk of infection

Published : Dec 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.