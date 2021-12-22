Gold price sees downslide

The spot gold price on Wednesday morning hovered around US$1,790 (THB60,448) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday dropped by $5.9 to $1,788.7 per ounce due to pressure from the rise in US government bond yields.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$50 to $16,650 (THB72,083) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.