Mon, December 27, 2021

business

Gold price sees downslide

The price of gold dropped by THB50 in morning trade on Wednesday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.28am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,500 per baht weight and selling price THB28,600, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,985.36 and THB29,100, respectively.

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,550 per baht weight and selling price THB28,650, while gold ornaments were THB28,030.84 and THB29,150, respectively.

The spot gold price on Wednesday morning hovered around US$1,790 (THB60,448) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday dropped by $5.9 to $1,788.7 per ounce due to pressure from the rise in US government bond yields.

Related news:

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$50 to $16,650 (THB72,083) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Related News

Published : December 22, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Singha Estate adopts 3 game-changing deals for revival after Covid crisis

Published : Dec 27, 2021

Thailand’s CP Group named world’s 3rd most sustainable company

Published : Dec 27, 2021

Gold price freezes during Christmas

Published : Dec 27, 2021

Foreign fund flow slowdown, technical signs expected to pressure SET

Published : Dec 27, 2021

Latest News

Singha Estate adopts 3 game-changing deals for revival after Covid crisis

Published : Dec 27, 2021

30,000 European tourists cancel yearend trip to Phuket

Published : Dec 27, 2021

Thailand’s CP Group named world’s 3rd most sustainable company

Published : Dec 27, 2021

Three Omicron cases found in Surin, 49 people at high risk of infection

Published : Dec 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.