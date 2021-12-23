Foreign investors portfolio adjustment expected to pressure SET

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from rising oil prices after the US oil storage has declined.
"However, investors should beware of foreign investors' move to adjust their portfolio before Christmas and New Year holidays as it would cause volatility to the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ HMPRO, GLOBAL, DOHOME, CPN, CRC, SYNEX, COM7, SPVI, CPW and JMART, which benefit from the government's fresh economic stimulus measures.
▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.
▪︎ EA, GPSC, AMATA, WHA, AH and SAT, which benefit from the government's support on electric vehicles.
Published : December 23, 2021
By : THE NATION
