Gold price increases despite the Omicron concerns

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of gold bar was THB28,500 per baht weight and selling price THB28,600, while gold ornaments were THB27,985.36 and THB29,100, respectively.



The spot gold price on Thursday morning was hovering around US$1,806 (THB60,736) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Wednesday surged by $13.5, reached the $1,800 level to $1,802.2 per ounce due to support from the depreciation of the US dollar, including buying gold as a safe-haven asset amid concerns over the Omicron Covid-19 outbreaks.

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, rose sharply by HK$170 to $16,790 (THB72,344) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.