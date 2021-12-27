Foreign fund flow slowdown, technical signs expected to pressure SET

It said the index also gained positive sentiment from mass buy-ups of Super Savings Fund and Retirement Mutual Fund to gain tax exemption.
"However, the index would be under pressure due to foreign fund flow slowdown and technical signs at the resistance level," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ HMPRO, CPN, CRC, AMATA, WHA, VGI, SYNEX, COM7 and JMART, which are domestic play stocks.
▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.
▪︎ EA, GPSC, AMATA, WHA, AH and SAT, which benefit from the government's support on electric vehicles.
Published : December 27, 2021
By : THE NATION
